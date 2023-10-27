Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $65.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Spire Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SR opened at $55.52 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

