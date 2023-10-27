Stephens Trims National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Target Price to $34.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Bank by 239.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in National Bank by 16.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,075,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

