Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 595% compared to the average volume of 1,091 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after buying an additional 446,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period.

CSTM stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Constellium has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

