Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 595% compared to the average volume of 1,091 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Stock Performance
CSTM stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Constellium has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
