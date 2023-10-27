Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average daily volume of 497 call options.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a one year low of $251.98 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.