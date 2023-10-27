StockNews.com Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 291.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 555,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 299,791 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

