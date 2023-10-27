TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.90.

TFII stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86. TFI International has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

