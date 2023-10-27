The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $89.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.25.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 14,468 shares valued at $875,567. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

