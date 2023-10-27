The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 1.1 %

KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

