Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $625.00 to $530.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $440.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

