Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $593.94.

TMO opened at $440.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

