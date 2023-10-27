Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $579.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $657.00 to $579.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $593.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $440.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.