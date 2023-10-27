Tiaa Fsb Has $125.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

