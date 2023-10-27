Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,639,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 319,236 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

