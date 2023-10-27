Tobam Sells 166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,044,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.