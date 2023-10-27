Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 52 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $403.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.51. The firm has a market cap of $996.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.