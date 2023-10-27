Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

