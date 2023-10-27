Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Companies worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $307.86 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.28 and a twelve month high of $399.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.