Truist Financial Corp Buys 709 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

