Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,536 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.42.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

