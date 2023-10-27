Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,419.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $349,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,419.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

