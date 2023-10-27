Truist Financial Corp Has $8.70 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 512.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 99,675 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $594,642.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,456.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $594,642.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,456.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,312 shares in the company, valued at $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,923 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,033 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.15 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

