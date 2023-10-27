Truist Financial Corp Sells 19,631 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,631 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

