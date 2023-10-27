Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,002 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 854.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,092,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 978,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.