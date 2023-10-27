Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.93.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $365.28 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

