Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $124.23 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.