Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,291.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,291 ($15.82) and last traded at GBX 1,326 ($16.24), with a volume of 329822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($16.48).

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.60) to GBX 1,880 ($23.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,643.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,418.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,493.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

