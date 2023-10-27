Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,291.00

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,291 ($15.82) and last traded at GBX 1,326 ($16.24), with a volume of 329822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($16.48).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.60) to GBX 1,880 ($23.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Victrex
Victrex Stock Up 2.0 %
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victrex
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Watch for bears as S&P 500 slices 200-day line
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Reasons UPS is a strong sell: Reasons to buy it when it bottoms
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 hot mid-caps set to report Q3 earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.