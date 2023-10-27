Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.