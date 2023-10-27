Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $162.82 on Thursday. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.69. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

