Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WFRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.3 %

WFRD opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.