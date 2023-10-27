Wedbush Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $266.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.21.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 2.3 %

Biogen stock opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen has a 52-week low of $241.01 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.