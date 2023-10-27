Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after acquiring an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,569,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,741 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $22.97 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

