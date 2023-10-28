113,331 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Semler Scientific news, Director Eric Semler bought 26,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.11 per share, with a total value of $755,259.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,142.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $190.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 30.26%.

About Semler Scientific

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.