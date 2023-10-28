113,331 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,743 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 701,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 49.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Semler Scientific news, Director Eric Semler bought 26,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.11 per share, with a total value of $755,259.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,142.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Trading Down 4.5 %
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 30.26%.
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.