17,760 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,956.81. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

