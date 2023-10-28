3,008,783 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,008,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 51.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

