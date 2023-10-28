352,033 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 352,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,679,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 33.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Johnson Rice cut Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Denbury Stock Down 1.8 %

DEN stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

