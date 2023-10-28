3,963 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,811. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

