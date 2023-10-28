5,728 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $41,846,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

AL opened at $33.77 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

