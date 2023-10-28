575,968 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 575,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 533,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 53.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

