581,645 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 581,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,062,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 455,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,139,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

