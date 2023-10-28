598,203 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 598,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

