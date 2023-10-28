5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

VNP opened at C$3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$284.81 million, a P/E ratio of -64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.26 million. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3172348 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

