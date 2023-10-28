5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on 5N Plus
5N Plus Price Performance
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.26 million. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.3172348 EPS for the current year.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.