7,330 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.04%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

