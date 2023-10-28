77,070 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $379.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.13. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

