8,284 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

Carvana Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

