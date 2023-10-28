9,067 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 116,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,263 shares of company stock worth $209,059. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

