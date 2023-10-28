917 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XLG opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.