Aaron Kantoff Acquires 7,500 Shares of Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at $538,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

TRML stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18. Tourmaline Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

