Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $716,571.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,079,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,948 shares of company stock worth $14,134,591. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.9 %

ANF opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

