Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 606.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at $944,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

