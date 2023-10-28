ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVC opened at $1.38 on Friday. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 477.58% and a negative net margin of 1,607.06%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.